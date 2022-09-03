College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal

PISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Arkansas Razorbacks game on September 21, 2013 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal.

After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards.

An offensive pass interference on Johnny Langan backed up Rutgers to the 23-yard line. Aron Cruickshank had a nice gain on the following play, but holding on Sean Ryan backed up the offense even further.

As if things weren't bad enough, Rutgers had a false start on third and goal from Boston College's 33-yard line.

When the dust finally settled, Rutgers had to punt from fourth and goal from the 43-yard line. Fortunately for Greg Schiano, his special teams unit downed the ball at the three-yard line.

Boston College currently has a 7-6 lead over Rutgers in the second quarter.

This matchup between Boston College and Rutgers is being televised on ACC Network.