College Football Team Just Punted On 4th-And-Goal
Rutgers managed to do something this Saturday that college football fans don't see very often. The Scarlet Knights settled for a punt on fourth and goal.
After gaining two yards on first and goal from Boston College's 10-yard line, Rutgers' offense started going backwards.
An offensive pass interference on Johnny Langan backed up Rutgers to the 23-yard line. Aron Cruickshank had a nice gain on the following play, but holding on Sean Ryan backed up the offense even further.
As if things weren't bad enough, Rutgers had a false start on third and goal from Boston College's 33-yard line.
When the dust finally settled, Rutgers had to punt from fourth and goal from the 43-yard line. Fortunately for Greg Schiano, his special teams unit downed the ball at the three-yard line.
Boston College currently has a 7-6 lead over Rutgers in the second quarter.
This matchup between Boston College and Rutgers is being televised on ACC Network.