The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Gator Bowl Replacement Announcement

Rutgers Introduces Greg SchianoPISCATAWAY, NJ - DECEMBER 04: Greg Schiano talks after being introduced as the new head football coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on December 4, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Texas A&M’s loss is Rutgers’ gain. The Scarlet Knights officially accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl today to replace the COVID-stricken Aggies.

Despite finishing the regular season below .500, Rutgers found itself in position to fill-in for Texas A&M because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of all the 5-7 teams. That left the Scarlet Knights as the first team to be invited after the Aggies backed out, and they gladly accepted.

This isn’t exactly how Rutgers anticipated getting back to a bowl game under Greg Schiano, but the program isn’t going to turn down this opportunity. Incredibly, this is actually going to be the most prestigious bowl game RU has ever played in, and they qualified for it by luck.

Once Rutgers officially announced it was heading to Jacksonville this afternoon, reactions began pouring in from around the college football world.

On paper, the Scarlet Knights don’t appear capable of hanging with the Demon Deacons, who won 10 games this season and finished as the ACC runner-up. However, this is college football, and crazy stuff happens all the time.

Just look at how Rutgers even got into this situation in the first place.

The Gator Bowl will kick off at 11 a.m. ET on December 31. ESPN will broadcast the game.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.