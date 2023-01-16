College Hoops World Reacts To Historic 5-Star Commitment

PISCATAWAY, NJ - DECEMBER 05: A general view of the Rutgers Athletic Center during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey on December 5, 2017. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Sunday was a big day for Rutgers men's basketball.

First, the Scarlet Knights took down Ohio State in overtime in Piscataway to move to 13-5 on the season and 5-2 in the Big Ten. A short time later, head coach Steve Pikiell secured the highest-rated commitment in program history.

Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern five-star small forward Airious "Ace" Bailey, who holds offers from Auburn, Kansas, Kentucky and others, committed to the Scarlet Knights while on a visit to campus for the game.

Bailey is the No. 6 overall recruit in the 2024 class, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings, and his decision to commit to Rutgers has turned heads.

"Suffice it to say, Ace Bailey to Rutgers is MASSIVE. We think he has No. 1 potential in the class nationally," said Hoop Seen's Justin Young. "His wow factor is better than anyone in the nation from the class of 2024. Superstar potential."

"How big of a deal is the Airious “Ace” Bailey commitment for Rutgers? Here are Steve Pikiell’s best recruits since becoming coach in 2016," said 247Sports' Garrett Stepien, including screenshots of Pikiell's previous top commitments. "(It’s not even close."

"“Okay, I really like what Pikiell is doing. Griffiths next year and Bailey the year following is a very, very good look. These could be very valuable pickups for the future of the RU program," said StockRisers.com's Jake Weingarten.

Bailey joins four-star point guard Dellquan Warren as 2024 commitments for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights are also in the running for 2024 five-star Dylan Harper, the younger brother of former Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr., and signed four-star top-40 wing Gavin Griffifths in the 2023 class.