Details Emerge From Rutgers Football Paintball Incident

Earlier this Tuesday, it was announced that two Rutgers players were suspended from the football team due to an incident involving a paintball gun. Additional details have finally emerged regarding what transpired on Monday night.

University police said that three students suffered minor injuries after being hit by paintballs from a moving vehicle around 10 p.m. ET. They didn’t request medical attention at the scene of the incident, though.

Shortly after an investigation was launched to figure out who was responsible for firing paintballs at students, the police arrested Rutgers defensive backs Chris Long and Max Melton.

Long and Melton were each charged with three counts of aggravated assault and a weapons count. They are expected to make their initial court appearances on Nov. 4.

Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano already released a statement on this concerning situation. As you’d expect, he’s disappointed with his players’ actions.

“I was informed that Chris Long and Malachi Melton were taken into police custody early this morning as a result of an incident involving a paintball gun,” Schiano said. “Both players have been suspended immediately.”

Since the Scarlet Knights have suspended Long and Melton, they won’t be able to suit up this Saturday against the Michigan Wolverines.

Melton’s absence will undoubtedly have a huge impact on Rutgers’ secondary. In three games this season, he has eight total tackles, four passes defended and two interceptions.

Rutgers will take on Michigan this Saturday at 3:30 p.m. E.T. on ABC.