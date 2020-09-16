The Spun

Former Rutgers Star, High School FB Coach Dies At 45

a general view of Big Ten school rutgers' high point stadiumPISCATAWAY, NJ - SEPTEMBER 21: General view of High Point Solutions Stadium before the start of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights vs. Arkansas Razorbacks game on September 21, 2013 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz /Getty Images)

On Tuesday night, the college and high school football communities received tragic news when a former Big East star passed away.

Brian Sheridan, a former linebacker for the Rutgers Scarlet Knights, passed away this week, the school confirmed in a statement. He was just 45 years old.

Sheridan was a high school football coach at American Heritage-Delray. In a statement, the school revealed the former Big East star had been battling an illness for several months.

“It is with very heavy hearts that we have to announce the passing of our head football coach, Brian Sheridan,” American Heritage-Delray said in a statement. “He quietly and courageously fought an illness for several months.”

Rutgers also issued a statement on Sheridan’s passing.

“Rutgers mourns the passing of two-time captain Brian Sheridan, who died Tuesday at age 45. A native of Union, New Jersey, with over 20 years of coaching experience, Sheridan was the head coach at American Heritage High School in Delray Beach, Florida,” the school said.

Although he graduated from the university over two decades ago, Sheridan’s name is still in the Rutgers record books.

He holds the school single-season tackles mark with the 161 tackles he made in his final season with the Scarlet Knights. He also owns the No. 10 spot on that list with 132 tackles from the 1995 season.

Sheridan sits at No. 3 all-time in tackles for the program.

Our thoughts are with the Sheridan family.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.