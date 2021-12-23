Gator Bowl Officially Has Replacement For Texas A&M

Earlier this week, Texas A&M announced that it wouldn’t be able to compete in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl because of a COVID-19 outbreak. On Thursday, the college football world learned who’ll replace Texas A&M for this matchup on Dec. 31 in Jacksonville.

It turns out all the rumors about Rutgers accepting a bid for the Gator Bowl were true. Moments ago, the Scarlet Knights revealed that they’ll be participating in a bowl game next week.

Rutgers announced that it’s heading to the Gator Bowl by sharing a video of a person in Rutgers gear actually bowling. It was pretty clever to say the least.

The Gator Bowl will mark Rutgers’ first bowl game since the 2014 season.

Here’s the official announcement from Rutgers:

Better late than never 😃 The Scarlet Knights are going BOWLING 🎳 🪓 pic.twitter.com/cJw3mrqsCu — Rutgers Football (@RFootball) December 23, 2021

Rutgers will now have to quickly turn its attention over to Wake Forest. There’s not that much time left for Greg Schiano to get his players ready, but the Scarlet Knights seem to be up for the challenge.

Schiano led Rutgers to a 5-7 record in the regular season, which included wins over Illinois, Indiana and Syracuse. Taking down Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl would be an epic way to close out the 2021 season, that’s for sure.

The Gator Bowl is currently set to take place at 11 a.m. ET on ESPN.