Greg Schiano does not want to lose Rutgers football fans because of the team’s rough 3-4 start to the season.

Sure, things haven’t been pretty for the Scarlet Knights this season. They’re 0-4 in Big Ten play, including a couple of ugly losses to Ohio State, Michigan State and Northwestern. But bowl-game eligibility is still in the mix.

Schiano sent a plea to Rutgers football fans on Monday, asking them to stick with him despite the rough start.

“We have the pen in our hand. We get to write the story. It’s up to us to do it,” Schiano said on Monday, via Saturday Tradition. “I ask that our fans stick with us. It’s coming. I know it can get frustrating, for no one more than us. … The arrow on this program is up. We need our fans to stick with us. It’ll turn.”

Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights have five games left, three of which they’ll have to win to become bowl-game eligible.

Rutgers’ upcoming schedule looks like this:

Oct. 30 – at Illinois

Nov. 6 – Wisconsin

Nov. 13 – at Indiana

Nov. 20 – at Penn State

Nov. 27 – Maryland

With three out of the five on the road, Rutgers has to dig deep to pull out a few wins and become bowl eligible.

Reaching the postseason would be a massive step in the right direction for Schiano and his program. The Scarlet Knights certainly have a few winnable games left on the schedule.