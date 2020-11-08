The Spun

Greg Schiano Is Getting Major Praise For Tonight’s Performance

Rutgers Introduces Greg SchianoPISCATAWAY, NJ - DECEMBER 04: Greg Schiano talks after being introduced as the new head football coach of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights on December 4, 2019 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Greg Schiano and Rutgers gave everything they could on Saturday night. And still, they’re headed for a brutal loss against Ohio State.

But everyone has started to take notice of Schiano’s coaching job through the Scarlett Knights first three games in 2020. Although the team is off to 1-2 start, they’ve stayed competitive in all three games and have already had to play two top-15 teams.

Naturally, the college football world is impressed. Already, fans throughout the country have complimented Schiano on a new chapter in Piscataway.

Here's just a few examples:

Many of the compliments for Schiano focused on his play calling in Saturday’s game. The Rutgers head coach opted to try multiple trick plays, allowing the Scarlet Knights to hang around with a top team in the country.

Perhaps, most impressive was a trick punt return in the 4th quarter. The primary returner hurled a cross-field pass to another Scarlett Knights special teamer, who returned the pass for a touchdown.

Rutgers hired Schiano on an eight-year, $32 million contract in December of 2019. But it wasn’t the first time that the coach had found himself in Piscataway.

Schaino previously led Rutgers for over a decade from 2001 to 2011. He turned an abysmal team into a strong Big East competitor before leaving to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But now that he’s back with a program that he knows well, it seems like the Scarlett Knights are headed for a brighter future.

Rutgers looks to get back to 2-2 next week against Illinois.


