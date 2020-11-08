Greg Schiano Is Getting Major Praise For Tonight’s Performance

Greg Schiano and Rutgers gave everything they could on Saturday night. And still, they’re headed for a brutal loss against Ohio State.

But everyone has started to take notice of Schiano’s coaching job through the Scarlett Knights first three games in 2020. Although the team is off to 1-2 start, they’ve stayed competitive in all three games and have already had to play two top-15 teams.

Naturally, the college football world is impressed. Already, fans throughout the country have complimented Schiano on a new chapter in Piscataway.

Here’s just a few examples:

Rutgers looks WAY more competitive under Greg Schiano. Long way to go, but headed in the right direction. How's Jeremy Pruitt doing at Tennessee? — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) November 8, 2020

I have to admit, I wasn't expecting Greg Schiano, mad scientist, in his second go-around. — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) November 8, 2020

Rutgers is pulling out some of the craziest stuff I've ever seen. I'm not sure they did anything but work on trick plays this week in practice. — Austin Ward (@AWardSports) November 8, 2020

"Men, today we will work on the throwback-dipsy-doodle-dandy-lateral-fake-Statue of Liberty-hidden ball trick." — Greg Schiano. — Rob Oller (@rollerCD) November 8, 2020

Many of the compliments for Schiano focused on his play calling in Saturday’s game. The Rutgers head coach opted to try multiple trick plays, allowing the Scarlet Knights to hang around with a top team in the country.

Perhaps, most impressive was a trick punt return in the 4th quarter. The primary returner hurled a cross-field pass to another Scarlett Knights special teamer, who returned the pass for a touchdown.

This Rutgers trick play TD was WILD 😳 (via @CFBONFOX)pic.twitter.com/HdqhMNugeL — Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) November 8, 2020

Rutgers hired Schiano on an eight-year, $32 million contract in December of 2019. But it wasn’t the first time that the coach had found himself in Piscataway.

Schaino previously led Rutgers for over a decade from 2001 to 2011. He turned an abysmal team into a strong Big East competitor before leaving to coach the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

But now that he’s back with a program that he knows well, it seems like the Scarlett Knights are headed for a brighter future.

Rutgers looks to get back to 2-2 next week against Illinois.