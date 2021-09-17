Rutgers head coach Greg Schiano is one of the several coaches rumored as a target for the recently-opened USC job.

But, on Thursday, the 13th-year Scarlet Knights leader made it very clear that the replacing Clay Helton with the Trojans’ program is far from his top priority.

For now, Schiano seems to be laser-focused on his 2-0 Rutgers squad.

“There’s nothing to talk about, guys,” he said on a call with reporters. “I promise you. We’re figuring out how to to get our first down. That stuff is really not in my wheelhouse. Like zero.”

Early list for USC: James Franklin, Matt Campbell, Bill O'Brien, Luke Fickell, P.J. Fleck, Mario Cristobal, Greg Schiano and Tony Elliott. Former coaches who could be sought include Chris Petersen and Bob Stoops. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 13, 2021

Through just over 12 seasons with the Scarlet Knights, Greg Schiano has notched a 73-73 overall record and a 5-1 bowl game record. The veteran head coach served his first stint as head coach for the program from 2001-11 before going on to take assistant roles with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2012-13) and the Ohio State Buckeyes (2016-18).

He returned as the team’s head coach this past season where he logged a disappointing 3-6 record.

His Rutgers squad is off to a hot start in 2021, routing Temple 61-14 Week 1 and taking down rival Syracuse 17-7 this past weekend.

Schiano isn’t the only Big Ten coach to be rumored as a possibility of the USC job. Penn State head coach James Franklin and Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck have also been mentioned as potential targets.

Schiano and Rutgers will look to advance their record to 3-0 with a win over the Delaware Blue Hens on Saturday.