Longtime College Basketball Radio Voice, Former Coach Dies At 82

Rutgers basketballPISCATAWAY, NJ - DECEMBER 05: A general view of the Rutgers Athletic Center during the game between the Michigan State Spartans and Rutgers Scarlet Knights in Piscataway, New Jersey on December 5, 2017. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Rutgers basketball program lost one of its beloved voices over the weekend as radio announcer Joe Boylan passed away. He was 82 years old.

Boylan passed away on Sunday afternoon following a stroke he suffered on Wednesday. He had been recovering at a hospital in New Jersey when his condition took a turn for the worse.

His passing took place hours before Rutgers’ heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss to Houston. Following the game, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell offered his condolences to Boylan’s family.

“One of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Pikiell said, via 247Sports. “He’ll be really missed. One of the greatest people I’ve been around — just a real special person. I’m sorry for his family for the loss. He’s a legend at Rutgers.”

The Rutgers basketball players reportedly did not know about Boylan’s passing before taking the court against Houston. They were told about it after the game.

Joe Boylan was more than a radio voice. He was an assistant on Rutgers’ legendary 1976 NCAA Tournament squad that reached the Final Four.

Boylan later served as a member of the Rutgers administrative staff before taking the Loyola-Maryland athletic director job in 1991. He return to Rutgers as their radio voice soon after.

Loyola has similarly offered tribute to their former athletic director with a condolences message this morning:

Our hearts go out to Mr. Boylan’s family and loved ones.


