Longtime College Basketball Radio Voice, Former Coach Dies At 82

The Rutgers basketball program lost one of its beloved voices over the weekend as radio announcer Joe Boylan passed away. He was 82 years old.

Boylan passed away on Sunday afternoon following a stroke he suffered on Wednesday. He had been recovering at a hospital in New Jersey when his condition took a turn for the worse.

His passing took place hours before Rutgers’ heartbreaking NCAA Tournament loss to Houston. Following the game, Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell offered his condolences to Boylan’s family.

“One of the nicest people I’ve ever met,” Pikiell said, via 247Sports. “He’ll be really missed. One of the greatest people I’ve been around — just a real special person. I’m sorry for his family for the loss. He’s a legend at Rutgers.”

The Rutgers basketball players reportedly did not know about Boylan’s passing before taking the court against Houston. They were told about it after the game.

Joe Boylan, the beloved voice for Rutgers basketball and an assistant coach on its Final Four team, has died at 82. He suffered a stroke on Wednesday. Just an all-around shitty, shitty night for Rutgers. https://t.co/zBBX1TOi7x — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) March 22, 2021

Joe Boylan was more than a radio voice. He was an assistant on Rutgers’ legendary 1976 NCAA Tournament squad that reached the Final Four.

Boylan later served as a member of the Rutgers administrative staff before taking the Loyola-Maryland athletic director job in 1991. He return to Rutgers as their radio voice soon after.

Loyola has similarly offered tribute to their former athletic director with a condolences message this morning:

We are deeply saddened to write of the passing of Joe Boylan, @LoyolaMaryland's athletic director from 1991-2010. Joe touched thousands of lives, and his legacy lives on throughout Loyola and college athletics.https://t.co/6AXMgLD1SK pic.twitter.com/SnGVroKCVC — Loyola Greyhounds 😷⬆️ (@LoyolaHounds) March 22, 2021

Our hearts go out to Mr. Boylan’s family and loved ones.