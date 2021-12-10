Look: Magic Johnson Reacts To Incredible Buzzer Beater In Rutgers-Purdue Game

Rutgers notched an incredible win over No. 1 ranked Purdue at Jersey Mike’s Arena in Piscataway yesterday. And NBA legend Magic Johnson loved it.

Taking to Twitter last night, Magic gave his classic play-by-play reaction to what happened. He praised Rutgers star Ron Harper Jr – son of his friend Ron Harper – for scoring the game-winning half-court shot.

“Just watched Ron Harper Jr., the son of my friend, hit a buzzer beater for Rutgers to beat the #1 team in the country Purdue 70-68! He got the inbound pass at 3 seconds, dribbled past half-court, and pulled up for the game-winning 3 point shot! Wow wow wow!”

Yes, Magic. That is exactly what happened. We all appreciate the play-by-play. (And the fans did too.)

“That is awesome, Magic,” one fan replied.

“Magic – he also hit a few shots in the last 2 minutes including one with 13 seconds left. Huuuuge game!!!” wrote another.

“Wow after reading this I feel like I was there,” a third wrote (though possibly with some sarcasm).

Ron Harper Jr. does deserve all of the praise that he got for that huge win. The junior guard had 30 points and 10 rebounds as the Scarlet Knights notched their first win over a No. 1 ranked team in recent memory.

At 5-4, Rutgers is probably not going to find itself in the top 25 even with their big win. But they picked up a ton of momentum as they head into the end of December.