Look: This Teacher’s Crazy Basketball Shot Is Going Viral

Third-grade teacher Kathleen Fitzpatrick became a favorite in her classroom this week when she promised all of her students hot chocolate if she made a full-court shot out on the playground.

“Ms. Fitz” then delivered, sinking a bucket for the ages.

Fitzpatrick, a teacher at Holy Trinity School in Washington D.C., drained a deep shot in front of her students this week. After taking a short hop, she launched a high-arcing ball through the air, across the court, that dropped perfectly through the net.

The playground full of students burst into pandemonium.

Take a look, per ESPNW:

🎯 Former @RutgersWBB player Kathleen Fitzpatrick still got it! https://t.co/d7MD9kVZWJ — Big Ten Women's Basketball (@B1Gwbball) December 23, 2021

To put it simply this is awesome. The shot, the reaction and the fact that hot chocolate was on the line makes for the perfect, viral holiday video.

Fitzpatrick’s shot was no fluke. She’s a former college basketball player, who specialized from behind the arc in her time at Rutgers and St. John’s. During her sophomore and junior seasons with the Red Storm, she led the team in three-pointers.

Now, it’s clear that Ms. Fitz is dedicating her time to her students. But at any given moment, she might be ready to get back out on the blacktop to show off her skills.