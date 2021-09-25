Look: Rutgers Failed Miserably On Trick Play vs. Michigan

Trailing 14-3 early in the second quarter, Rutgers opted to go deep into its bag of tricks on a fourth-and-one play in Michigan territory.

Prior to the snap, Rutgers quarterback Noah Vedral began walking to the sideline and looked confused. It was all apart of the act. As Vedral looked to the sideline, running back Isaih Pacheco went under center and took the snap. Michigan wasn’t fooled.

The Wolverines defense stepped up to the challenge and stopped Pacheco’s run at the line of scrimmage. It was an impressive stand by Michigan and an awful trick-play call by Rutgers.

Take a look.

Rutgers went for some trickeration on 4th down. No. 19 @UMichFootball wasn't falling for it. pic.twitter.com/3BhWkmUdKd — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 25, 2021

That’s about as bad as it gets. The unfortunate thing for Rutgers is had Pacheco ran to his left instead of right, he probably would have scored. Oh well.

Rutgers is off to a strong start this season. The Scarlet Knights are 3-0 with wins over Temple, Syracuse and Delaware. Michigan is a whole new beast, though.

The Wolverines are starting to gain some serious momentum that they’re capable of winning the Big Ten this season. Michigan’s high-powered rushing attack has resulted in a 3-0 start with victories against Western Michigan, Washington and Northern Illinois.

Michigan will probably end up being too much for Rutgers to handle this afternoon. Regardless, both programs are heading in the right direction this year.

Tune into ABC right now to catch the rest of Rutgers-Michigan.

[Big Ten Network]