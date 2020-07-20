While some college football programs are content to simply limit the number of fans at home games this season, Rutgers is going to be a little more stringent in 2020.

According to Steve Politi of NJ.com, New Jersey governor Phil Murphy has announced today that there will be a statewide limit of 500 fans in attendance for outdoor gatherings. The decision was reportedly made in conjunction with Rutgers as well as the New Jersey-based New York Giants and Jets.

“My Administration has been working in close coordination with professional sports and college teams to determine how to proceed safely with games at their stadiums amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” Governor Murphy said in a statement. “While we look forward to the day we can return to games as normal and cheer from the stands, continued concerns for the health and safety of fans, team members, and staff dictate that our executive order limiting outdoor gatherings does apply to sporting events, including training camp.

“We will continue to closely monitor the public health reality and work with health experts to determine how to move forward, and we will continue to work closely with the teams as conditions change. Like all fans across New Jersey, I look forward to watching our teams play from home and plan to be there in person to support the teams when it is safe to do so.”

The Giants, Jets and Rutgers will play their 2020 home games without fans because of the coronavirus pandemic. News: https://t.co/nIG7u12z68 — Steve Politi (@StevePoliti) July 20, 2020

New Jersey has been one of the most adversely affected states in the country by COVID-19. As the most densely populated state, it has been a hotbed for infection rates.

Nearly 180,000 people have tested positive for the deadly virus. Over 15,000 people have lost their lives.

In accordance with the Governor’s Executive Order, which limits outdoor gatherings to 500 people, the 2020 @RFootball season will proceed with no fans in attendance. — Rutgers Scarlet Knights (@RUAthletics) July 20, 2020

It’s a brutal decision for the Scarlet Knights, Jets, Giants and other New Jersey sports teams. But given everything that’s happened, it was probably the right one.