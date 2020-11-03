Ohio State head coach Ryan Day can’t help but notice the tremendous job Greg Schiano is doing for Rutgers football this season.

The Buckeyes will host Rutgers this coming weekend. The game will also serve as a reunion for Day and Schiano. The two Big Ten coaches served on former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s staff prior to his retirement in 2019.

Day has since taken over at Ohio State and has the Buckeyes on the brink of a special season. Rutgers football, meanwhile, looks much improved this season with Schiano at the helm. The program’s quick turnaround has been nothing short of remarkable.

In preparation for Rutgers football, Day had high praise for Schiano during his press conference on Tuesday.

“He’s a monotonous recruiter, really good communicator,” Day said, via Saturday Tradition. “[Schiano] can see the issues that are coming down the road. Can get out in front of things really well. And so, when you combine all those things, there’s a lot to learn from there. And it’s no surprise, you can already see how well things are going at Rutgers, how that team looks and I think he’s going to build something really good there.”

Rutgers football pulled off one of the most shocking upsets in the Big Ten so far this season when it took down Michigan State in Week 1.

Greg Schiano’s squad was also competitive in a 37-21 loss to Indiana last Saturday.

Rutgers faces its toughest test this weekend when it travels to Columbus to play the Ohio State Buckeyes.