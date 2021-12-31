Look: Vicious Facemask Penalty During Wake Forest-Rutgers Game

During the first half of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Rutgers quarterback Johnny Langan found himself on the wrong end of a brutal facemask penalty.

Wake Forest defensive lineman Miles Fox legitimately pulled Langan’s facemask so hard that his helmet was turned completely around. Langan’s helmet snapped back to the front once Fox released the facemask.

The replay that ESPN showed was truly brutal to watch, as Langan could’ve suffered a very serious injury on the play. As you’d expect, college football fans were worried for Langan’s safety.

“Johnny Langan is going to have a sore neck tomorrow,” one college football fan said. “Almost got decapitated on that facemask.”

“Holy cow two WF defenders facemask Rutgers QB Langan almost tearing his head off,” another fan said.

Here’s the facemask penalty from the Gator Bowl:

His helmet got turned all the way around… 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9BxMTQXpU4 — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTB_Vids_YT) December 31, 2021

Thankfully, this facemask penalty didn’t result in a serious injury for Langan. He remained on the field for that Rutgers drive and even made a few key plays.

Rutgers currently trails 17-10 to Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl.

College football fans can catch this game on ESPN.