Video: Greg Schiano Had Awesome Reaction To Rutgers’ Win Today

Despite all the hardships this week, Rutgers managed to take down Maryland in an overtime thriller. It was such an emotional win that Greg Schiano had to fight back tears once the score went final.

Valentino Ambrosio sent the game into overtime with a 39-yard field goal at the end of regulation. He then connected on a 42-yard field goal attempt to give the Scarlet Knights the lead over the Terrapins.

Maryland had a chance to even up the score in overtime, but Joseph Petrino was unsuccessful on his 50-yard field goal attempt.

After that kick sailed left of the uprights, Schiano was seen jumping for joy on the sidelines. He then hugged several assistant coaches before making his way over to midfield to shake Mike Locksley’s hand.

Greg Schiano was fired up about the win. pic.twitter.com/CLDFpPHYMW — Brian Fonseca (@briannnnf) December 12, 2020

During his postgame press conference, Schiano opened up about why this win was so important to his team.

“When we started this week, this was a really fatigued team, not just physically but emotionally,” Schiano said. “We had three of our players lose loved ones this week, two to COVID. It’s been a tough week for all these kids. But they did exactly what we asked them to do: They kept fighting.”

Don’t let the 3-5 record for Rutgers fool you, this is a really competitive football team.

The Scarlet Knights will be back in action next weekend, but their opponent hasn’t been announced yet.