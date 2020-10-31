Video: Rutgers’ Absolutely Insane TD Has Been Overturned

Seventeenth-ranked Indiana’s 37-21 win over Rutgers was pretty routine up until the Scarlet Knights’ final offensive snap.

With 2:04 left in the game, Rutgers faced 4th-and-32 on its own 45-yard line. The play call, with Indiana playing a soft zone defense, seemed to be to throw a short pass to wide receiver Shameen Jones and see how far he could run.

Jones, however, had other plans. As he was getting tackled, he lateralled the ball to fellow receiver Bo Melton. Melton immediately tossed it back to quarterback Noah Vedral, who shoveled it off to offensive lineman Raiqwon O’Neal.

Unable to run anywhere–he’s 6-foot-4, 296 pounds after all–O’Neal chucked the ball backwards in a desperate attempt to keep the play alive. Jones retrieved it, ran for 15 yards and then, as he was falling to the ground, tossed the ball to lineman Samuel Vretman.

Vretman played hot potato and flipped it to Vedral, who after taking a couple of steps, threw the ball back toward the Rutgers sideline. He found Melton, who proceeded to take the ball all the way to the end zone for the most ridiculous touchdown you’ll ever see.

Eight laterals later, Rutgers had seemingly cut the lead to 37-27. Alas, it was not to be, as Jones’ second pitch to Vretman was deemed to be a forward lateral. Still, this play is worth watching over and over again.

We’ve never seen anything like that before. Quite frankly, it stinks it got overturned. Even if Rutgers wasn’t going to come back and win, they at least would have gotten points out of that play.

On the bright side, this insane sequence will live on for a long time on the internet and highlight reels.