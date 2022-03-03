Video: Rutgers Wins Huge Bubble Game On Epic Shot

Rutgers kept its NCAA tournament hopes alive in dramatic fashion Wednesday night.

With the game tied in the closing seconds, Ron Harper Jr. nailed a game-winning three to give the Scarlet Knights a 66-63 victory over the Indiana Hoosiers.

Ron Harper Jr. with the game-winner. It’s a devastating development for the internet in Indiana.

While not as wild as his deep buzzer-beater to stun then top-ranked Purdue in December, the senior’s latest heroics couldn’t have come at a better time. Having lost the last three games, Rutgers needed a win to keep its bubble from bursting.

Meanwhile, it’s a heartbreaking setback for a Hoosiers squad that has now dropped six of their last eight games.

Rutgers will close its regular season by hosting Penn State on Sunday afternoon. Indiana will look to bounce back on the road against Purdue this Saturday.