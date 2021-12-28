The Big Ten Has Announced A New Policy On Forfeits

The Big Ten has changed its policy regarding forfeits across all sports for the remaining 2021-22 conference matchups.

In a statement on the official website, the conference won’t be considering a matchup a forfeit just because one team can’t play due to COVID-19.

“If a team or teams is/are unable to participate in a scheduled Conference competition due to COVID-19, and as a result, the competition is unable to occur on the calendar day on which it is scheduled, the competition will not automatically be considered a forfeiture,” a statement read.

The statement continued with, “Upon review and approval by the Conference office, in consultation with the participating institutions and the Big Ten Chief Medical Officer, Dr. James Borchers, the competition may be rescheduled, or declared a no-contest or a forfeiture. The Conference office will be responsible for rescheduling any conference competition postponed due to COVID-19.”

The announcement also confirms that the number of players available (seven for basketball), and the availability of at least one coach will be factored into a decision.

A team that doesn’t compete and is unable to say why it can’t will be assessed a forfeit. As for postponed matchups that don’t result in a forfeit but can’t be rescheduled, those will be considered “no contests.”

It remains to be seen if some of the other Power 5 conferences follow suit.