The Big Ten Made College Football Playoff History Sunday

COLUMBUS, OHIO - NOVEMBER 26: Donovan Edwards #7 of the Michigan Wolverines evades a tackle during the second quarter of a game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Ohio Stadium on November 26, 2022 in Columbus, Ohio. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images) Ben Jackson/Getty Images

The Big Ten has a chance to make a major statement in this year's College Football Playoff.

For the first time in the nine-year history of the event, two Big Ten teams cracked the four-team playoff field. Michigan, the undefeated champions of the conference, are the No. 2 seed, while Ohio State, whose only loss of the year came against the Wolverines, are seeded fourth.

The Big Ten is now the first league other than the SEC to put two teams into the playoff in a single year.

The ACC sort of did it in 2020 with Clemson and Notre Dame, but the Fighting Irish were only temporary members of the conference that season because of COVID-19.

We've seen an all-SEC national title game twice, both times featuring Alabama and Georgia. A Michigan-Ohio State battle for the national championship would be beyond epic.

It won't be easy for that matchup to happen though. Michigan must get past a tough TCU team in the Fiesta Bowl, while Ohio State will need to upset the undefeated, top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs in the Peach Bowl.

The national semis are set for Dec. 31.