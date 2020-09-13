The Big Ten Reportedly Has A Proposed Start Date For Football

In August, the Big Ten announced the cancellation of the 2020 college football season with eyes toward playing in the spring.

Just over a month and a half later, it sounds like the conference will reverse course on that decision. In recent weeks, there has been momentum on playing football later this fall.

On Sunday afternoon, a meeting was reportedly held where a “comprehensive plan” was presented to the 14 Big Ten presidents. The plan reportedly focused on the medical protocols that have changed in recent weeks.

With that new information, the conference is expected to have a new vote to determine whether or not to play this season. According to college football insider Pete Thamel, there is “a lot of optimism.”

Thamel also revealed the proposed start date if the league opts to play this fall.

“The proposed start date for the Big Ten, when its voted on, is expected to be weekend of Oct. 17,” Thamel reported on Sunday afternoon.

While the Big Ten is expected to vote to play this fall, there are still schools with reservations about stepping onto the field.

A report from earlier this afternoon suggested Rutgers plans to vote “no” on the new proposition.

In the initial vote, 11 of the 14 Big Ten presidents and chancellors elected not to play. To reverse that decision, the league needs at least nine “yes” votes.