Big Ten Commissioner Kevin Warren has taken a lot of flak in his short tenure in the position. But the payday he just got the conference may have just justified all the faith the conference has in him.

On Wednesday, the Sports Business Journal reported that the Big Ten will become the first college conference to top $1 billion per year in its upcoming TV deal. The number will more than double the $440 million that the conference currently gets from Fox and ESPN.

So in one fell swoop, the Big Ten stands to surpass even the mighty SEC on a per-year basis for a television deal. And you can bet that Big Ten fans are happy to see it.

Fans from each of the 14 Big Ten teams are a combination of stunned and delighted by the news. Some are giving Kevin Warren – once a contentious figure in the conference – his props for making it happen:

It’s been a hot minute since the Big Ten won a national championship in the two biggest sports. In college football it’s been seven years while in college basketball it’s been 20 years.

But the conference continues to be ratings juggernauts whenever there is a major game – regular season or otherwise.

It really isn’t a big shock that they are continuing to rake in the dough.

Up next will be the SEC, who are preparing to add Oklahoma and Texas to their ranks. What are the odds that the next SEC TV deal is even bigger?