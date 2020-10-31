Urban Meyer Has Brutally Honest Comment On Big Ten’s Policy

The Big Ten underwent a shocking week that saw one game cancelled and multiple football teams forced to address COVID-19 outbreaks within their programs. After Wisconsin breakout quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for the virus, the team’s Saturday game against Nebraska was called off. The Badgers redshirt freshman will miss at least three weeks after his first positive test.

But not everyone agrees with the conference’s handling of the situation with Mertz.

On Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff on Saturday, analyst and former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer disapproved of the Big Ten’s policy that requires a player to sit out for 21 days after testing positive for COVID-19.

“It really bothers me, to be honest with you,” Meyer said. “Competitive disadvantage. That’s wrong.”

Urban Meyer said the Big Ten’s policy on sitting out 21 days after a player tests positive for COVID-19 is a competitive disadvantage. “That’s wrong.” He said if it’s about myocarditis, revisit it with the new information available. — Patrick Murphy (@_Pat_Murphy) October 31, 2020

The Fox Sports analyst specifically criticized the conference’s inability to adapt to new information. At the end of his statement, Meyer still emphasized the importance of the “health and safety” of players like Mertz.

“Trevor Lawrence, we all know he’s going to play next week. If he’s asymptomatic, it’s the right thing to do,” Meyer said. “When you start saying 21 days — and when you say the Big Ten, the Big Ten came out and said, ‘We would not revisit playing this fall.’ They’re playing this fall. Why don’t you go back? Science, everything changes. If this is about myocarditis, if it’s about that, revisit it and say what’s right for the player. Their (Wisconsin) season’s over. Twenty-one days without your quarterback? That’s a competitive disadvantage. Now once again, if it’s for the health and safety of the player, a whole different animal.”

Unfortunately for Wisconsin, the team continues to report new positive tests. On Friday, the Badgers confirmed that there are now 16 positive tests within the program.

A decision about the team’s game next week against Purdue is expected to come on Tuesday.