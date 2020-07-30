Urban Meyer Comments On Possible ‘Marlins’ Scenario In Big Ten

Over the past week, the story of Major League Baseball thus far has been the Miami Marlins, who had nearly 20 players and coaches test positive for COVID-19.

The MLB decided to halt the Marlins season after a series of positive tests. Several other teams were forced to postpone games as a result of the Marlins.

In the days since the MLB decided to shut down the Marlins for the time being, analysts from other sports have been asked what happens if a similar outbreak happens in their respective sport.

Earlier this week, former Ohio State head coach and current analyst Urban Meyer did his best to answer that question. He doesn’t think football will be shut down if one team struggles to contain the virus.

Here’s what he had to say, via 247Sports:

“I’m not in deep meetings but I just can’t imagine being in that scenario that, you have one or two programs that are really struggling for whatever reason. Maybe they’re in hot spots. Maybe players are doing things they shouldn’t do. That certainly does not shut down everyone else. I don’t think so. I think every team is responsible for every team. I think there’s a pool of teams out there ready to go play. It’s going to be a little bit of a wild, wild west as this thing continues. No, I don’t believe, if there’s two teams in the Big Ten that can’t play, play (anyway). I really believe that’s going to happen. We are talking about serious, financial — catastrophic is a very strong word — but catastrophic (repercussions).”

Conferences around college football will have to be flexible heading into the 2020 season.

Most already have shown they’re willing to change, committing to conference-only schedules.