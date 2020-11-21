Urban Meyer Names His Biggest ‘Surprise’ In The Big Ten

Big Ten football fans have grown accustomed to a hierarchy that exists within the conference over the past few years.

Programs like Michigan, Penn State, Ohio State and Wisconsins are generally the best. While programs like Indiana and Northwestern tend to struggle to finish with a winning record.

However, all of that has been flipped on its head this season. Michigan and Penn State sit with a combined record of 1-7, while Indiana and Northwestern are both undefeated.

On Saturday morning, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer said that has been the biggest surprise of the Big Ten season thus far.

“The big dogs have been replaced by the medium dogs,” Meyer said this morning. “The Wolverines and Penn State replaced by Northwestern and Indiana. If you really, really watched the Indiana game against the Wolverines and Penn State – and Michigan State – those were not upsets. The best team won that game and that was Indiana.”

Of course, Ohio State and Wisconsin are still taking care of business. Although both programs have lost scheduled games to COVID-19, both are still undefeated and in the College Football Playoff race.

This afternoon, No. 3 Ohio State hosts No. 9 Indiana in what could be the biggest game of the Big Ten season.

Imagine saying that before the season kicked off.