Video: Big Ten Football Player 'Kicked Out' For Throwing A Punch

A Big Ten football player has been ejected from a Saturday night game for throwing a punch.

Nebraska offensive lineman Turner Corcoran, the team's starting left tackle, has been "kicked out" of tonight's Indiana game for allegedly throwing a punch.

Interim coach Mickey Joseph was first to meet Corcoran as he leaves the field.

"Nebraska starting left tackle Turner Corcoran is ejected for allegedly throwing a punch. Mickey Joseph is the first to approach Corcoran as he leaves the field," said Kevin Sjuts.



"Turner Corcoran kicked out of the game for throwing a punch. Brant Banks now at left tackle," wrote Sean Callahan.

Nothing can go right for the Cornhuskers of Nebraska this season.

Nebraska and Indiana are tied at 21 apiece at the half.

The second half will soon be underway.