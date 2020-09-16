The Spun

White House Makes Slight Mistake With Big Ten Announcement

Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany Holds Briefing At The White House.WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 01: White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany talks to reporters during a news conference in the Brady Press Briefing Room at the White House July 01, 2020 in Washington, DC. This is the third day in a row that McEnany has briefed journalists following news reports of an alleged plot by a Russian military intelligence unit to pay bounties to Taliban-linked militants to kill U.S. and coalition troops in Afghanistan. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Big Ten football is back following Wednesday morning’s announcement that the 2020 season will officially kick off in late October.

The Big Ten issued a statement, confirming the league reversed course and will play this fall. Fans of Big Ten programs will have to wait until October 24 to see their favorite teams, but at least there is a fall season after all.

Following the league’s announcement, the White House addressed the return of Big Ten football in a press conference. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany accidentally made an error when talking about the Big Ten, though.

In announcing the states where Big Ten football will be played, she accidentally said “Mississippi” instead of “Michigan.”

“The president was happy to get this thing going and now you have players in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi and Nebraska, who will now have access to football which is very good to see,” McEnany said.

Oops!

Perhaps she’s an Ohio State fan deep down so she couldn’t bear the thought of mentioning the team up north’s name.

In actually, though, she is the daughter of former Mississippi State football player Mike McEnany.

Maybe she just had Mississippi on the brain.


About Andrew McCarty

Andrew McCarty is a writer for The Spun.