White House Makes Slight Mistake With Big Ten Announcement

Big Ten football is back following Wednesday morning’s announcement that the 2020 season will officially kick off in late October.

The Big Ten issued a statement, confirming the league reversed course and will play this fall. Fans of Big Ten programs will have to wait until October 24 to see their favorite teams, but at least there is a fall season after all.

Following the league’s announcement, the White House addressed the return of Big Ten football in a press conference. White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany accidentally made an error when talking about the Big Ten, though.

In announcing the states where Big Ten football will be played, she accidentally said “Mississippi” instead of “Michigan.”

“The president was happy to get this thing going and now you have players in Maryland, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Ohio, Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Mississippi and Nebraska, who will now have access to football which is very good to see,” McEnany said.

Big Ten football is BACK! 🏈 pic.twitter.com/bEYemfKqxm — The White House (@WhiteHouse) September 16, 2020

Oops!

Perhaps she’s an Ohio State fan deep down so she couldn’t bear the thought of mentioning the team up north’s name.

In actually, though, she is the daughter of former Mississippi State football player Mike McEnany.

Maybe she just had Mississippi on the brain.