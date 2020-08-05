247Sports Says 1 Big Ten Team Has ‘Cakewalk’ Schedule

The revised Big Ten schedule is out and some teams should have smoother sailing than others this fall.

But there’s one team that 247Sports writer Bud Elliott believes got the best “cakewalk” schedule in the conference. In a schedule ranking for all 14 Big Ten teams, Elliott declared that Wisconsin has the easiest schedule.

Elliott explained that the schedule is so favorable to Wisconsin that they may as well have scheduled it themselves. For starters, they managed to avoid Ohio State, Penn State and Michigan State. Instead, they get Big Ten cellar-dwellers Rutgers and Maryland.

Wisconsin’s home schedule consists of Indiana, Minnesota, Purdue, Illinois and Rutgers. On the road, they play Northwestern, Nebraska, Maryland, Michigan and Iowa.

It’s so easy that Elliott said that the Badgers can only blame themselves if they don’t win the Big Test West.

Via 247Sports:

Wisconsin is in a category all its own with the new schedule. If you told me that Wisconsin designed the schedule itself, I would have believed you. Wisconsin is not playing the top three teams in the league (I have the Badgers rated above Michigan). The Badgers do not play Ohio State, Penn State, or Michigan State. It gets to play Rutgers and Maryland from the Big Ten East. If the Badgers don’t manage to win the West and get to the Big Ten championship, they have only themselves to blame.

As for the hardest Big Ten schedules, those belong to Illinois, Maryland and Rutgers. All three of them have to play at least seven games against the elites of the conference.

The 2020 college football season is going to have a lot of changes. But the overall Big Ten hierarchy looks set to stay as it is.

Who has the easiest Big Ten lineup?