Analyst Releases Score Prediction For Oregon vs. Wisconsin

The 2020 Rose Bowl Game will pit Pac-12 champion Oregon against Big Ten runner-up Wisconsin. It will be a showcase of some of the best offensive talent college football has to offer with Justin Herbert, Jonathan Taylor and plenty of other players showcasing their talents.

Oregon began the season with a narrow loss to Auburn but followed that up with nine straight wins. But their national title dream was crushed at Sun Devil Stadium in late-November at the hands of Arizona State. They responded by beating Oregon State and a beatdown of Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game to clinch their Rose Bowl bid.

Wisconsin started the season as hot as any team in the nation, allowing just 29 points in their first six games, beating Michigan and Michigan State to start 6-0. But back-to-back losses to Illinois and Ohio State ended their national title hopes in late-October. Despite winning their final four games to secure the Big Ten West, they lost the lead to Ohio State in the Big Ten title game.

Heading into the Rose Bowl game, Ralph D. Russo of the Associated Press has made his prediction.

Russo is predicting the Badgers to win a close one against the Ducks.

Why watch? Over the next year you will be hearing a lot about Oregon OT Penei Sewell. The sophomore is already the best offensive lineman in the country. Pick: WISCONSIN 28-23.

The 2020 Rose Bowl will be a rematch of the 2012 Rose Bowl.

Oregon overcame multiple deficits to beat Wisconsin 45-38. It would be the second of three straight Rose Bowl losses the Badgers would suffer.

Will Wisconsin avenge their 2012 defeat in the 2020 Rose Bowl?

