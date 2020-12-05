Barry Alvarez Confirms Big Ten Might Change Rules For Ohio State

Earlier this week, Michigan announced the cancellation of its game against the Maryland Terrapins this weekend.

The Wolverines are dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak (as many as 15 players reportedly) that forced the cancellation. Of course, everyone started to wonder what that meant for Michigan’s upcoming game against Ohio State.

The Big Ten requires teams to play at least six games to be eligible for the conference title game. If Ohio State doesn’t play Michigan, the Buckeyes will have only played five games.

Following the Michigan-Maryland cancellation, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez suggested the Big Ten should change its rules. “I would think that if something would happen to Ohio State and they’d have to cancel another game, that that’s something that we’ve got to revisit,” Alvarez said.

Well, he doubled down just a few days later.

“If [Ohio State] has a game canceled, I think we as athletic directors would have to revisit whether they should be involved [in the Big Ten Championship Game],” he told FOX College Football.

"If [Ohio State] has a game canceled, I think we as athletic directors would have to revisit whether they should be involved [in the Big Ten Championship Game]" Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez joins #BigNoonKickoff to discuss if the Big Ten will revisit the 6-game minimum. pic.twitter.com/GVr1aRrTDS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 5, 2020

Ohio State is clearly the best team in the Big Ten East and likely in the Big Ten as a whole. The Buckeyes defeated an unbeaten Indiana team which was their only true challenger in the East.

Earlier in the week, Alvarez suggested the Big Ten athletic directors would be able to make a decision on changing the rules.

We’ll have to wait and see if they do.