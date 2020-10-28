Barry Alvarez Reveals Why Nebraska-Wisconsin Was Canceled

On Wednesday morning, Wisconsin announced the football program announced the cancellation of its game against Nebraska this weekend.

Head coach Paul Chryst was among 12 members of the program that tested positive for COVID-19. As such, the program decided to shut things down for the foreseeable future.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week,” Chryst said in a statement. “But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”

Later Wednesday afternoon, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez spoke with reporters. “We had to get our arms around this,” said about the decision to cancel this weekend’s game.

Here’s more from Saturday Tradition:

“The most important thing right now is to quarantine our players and get this under control,” he said. “We’ll make that decision about playing the next game when the time comes.”

Wisconsin opened the season with a dominant performance against Illinois on Friday night. Quarterback Graham Mertz put together one of the best college football debuts fans have ever seen.

Just a few days later, the Badgers’ season is in jeopardy.

Wisconsin won’t be able to make up the game against Nebraska, meaning the Badgers have one less measuring stick when it comes to the College Football Playoff.