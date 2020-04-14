Big 10 Star Tested Positive For Diluted Sample At NFL Combine

The 2020 NFL draft sits just over a week away and there’s been no shortage of headlines leading up to the event.

Perhaps the most intriguing storyline in the lead-up to the draft is where the quarterbacks will be drafted. However, there are plenty of other interesting headlines to pay attention to.

On Tuesday afternoon, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter revealed one of the top prospects in the draft tested positive for a diluted sample at the NFL Combine. Former Wisconsin linebacker Zach Baun admitted he failed the test.

Baun reportedly told all 32 teams about the positive test, which he blamed on drinking too much water. It’s a common technique for players to try to get their weight up before the combine.

Wisconsin’s Zach Baun, the third-rated linebacker on Mel Kiper Jr.’s board, notified all 32 teams that he testified positive for a diluted sample at the combine that he blamed on drinking too much water for weight-related weigh-in purposes, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 14, 2020

Schefter noted that the NFL’s new CBA won’t punish Baun for the failed test.

“Under the NFL’s new CBA, it will not count as a strike against him whereas it would have under the NFL’s old CBA,” Schefter reported. “Therefore, teams don’t believe it will impact his draft status much.”

Baun projects as one of the top outside linebackers in the draft. He’s expected to go near the end of the first round, perhaps falling into the early second.