Big Ten Announces Official Ruling On Nebraska vs. Wisconsin

Saturday’s Nebraska-Wisconsin game has officially been canceled as the Badgers struggle with a COVID-19 outbreak. It will not be made up.

The game will not factor into the standings either. The Big Ten announced this afternoon that it will officially consider the matchup a “no-contest.”

Neither team will pick up a win or loss. Both Wisconsin and Nebraska will be one game short in the final regular season standings since this game will not be rescheduled.

The decision to cancel this weekend’s game was made earlier today.

Over the last five days, 12 members of the Wisconsin football program, including head coach Paul Chryst and quarterback Graham Mertz, have tested positive for COVID-19.

“I am disappointed for our players and coaching staff who put so much into preparing to play each week,” Chryst said in a statement. “But the safety of everyone in our program has to be our top priority and I support the decision made to pause our team activities.”

Wisconsin is 1-0 on the season after beating Illinois in its opening game last Friday. The Huskers are 0-1 after falling on Saturday at Ohio State.