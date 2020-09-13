Big Ten Athletic Director Has Telling Comment Following Today’s News

It was a big day within the Big Ten conference. So much so, Big Ten football could start its 2020 season much sooner than previously anticipated.

Big Ten university presidents are expected to vote within the next 72 hours on whether to reverse course and start its season sometime this fall. There’s growing speculation the vote will pass with ease. We’ll find out within the next few days.

In the meantime, Wisconsin athletic director Barry Alvarez had a telling comment following the Big Ten’s news on Saturday. He revealed the Badgers could be ready to start their 2020 season in as soon as three weeks.

Three weeks seems a tad too soon. The Big Ten’s most realistic start date would be right around Oct. 17 – five weeks from today. That should give Big Ten programs plenty of time to get players up to speed in practice. But Alvarez is confident in only needing three weeks to prepare.

“Spoke to Wisconsin AD Barry Alvarez,” said college football insider Pete Thamel. “The Badgers are on pause, but Alvarez said they are poised to play *if* the Big Ten returns. ‘Paul (Chryst) and I are on the same page on this. We can have our guys ready. We could have a team ready in 3 weeks. We feel comfortable with that.'”

This is a Wisconsin football response if we’ve ever seen one. But it’s a bit unrealistic.

Either way, the Big Ten appears to be trending towards playing football as soon as October.

It indeed looks like we’ll see the Badgers suit up and play football this fall, as long as the Big Ten vote goes as expected.