Big Ten Network Analyst, Former College Star Dies At 51

A longtime Big Ten Network analyst and former college hockey star has tragically passed away at the age of 51.

Big Ten Network and the University of Wisconsin announced this weekend that Rob Andringa, a longtime analyst and former college star, has died at the age of 51.

“Rob Andringa, a longtime BTN hockey analyst and Wisconsin hockey standout, passed away Friday,” the Big Ten Network announced. “We express our condolences to his family and the University of Wisconsin community.”

Andringa was a co-team captain at Wisconsin in 1991. He scored the game-winning goal in the 1990 national title game. Andringa finished his career with 16 goals, 104 points and as the program’s all-time leader with 179 games played.

“There’s now pain and sadness in our family. There is nobody that I know who loves and embodies what Badger athletics and especially Badger hockey is all about than Rob Andringa. You can extend that to his entire family.

“He had such a big heart and was so full of energy that he made everybody in his life feel like a friend and feel special.

“His passion, love and loyalty has helped bridge the generations of Wisconsin hockey from the 1960s up through our current team. There is no one that has represented us in a more beautiful and positive way than Rob,” head coach Tony Granato said.

Our thoughts are with the Andringa family during this difficult time.