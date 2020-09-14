Wisconsin chancellor Rebecca Black shared a revealing comment on how the Big Ten will apparently handle its 2020 fall football season decision in coming days.

Just a month ago, the Big Ten decided to delay football season until early next year in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Weeks later, the conference is already reconsidering its decision. The Big Ten is expected to vote soon on whether or not the conference will indeed play football this fall.

The Big Ten will still likely face opposition from several of its universities. But some speculate even if there’s at least nine universities in support of a fall football season, those nine schools can move forward and schedule out a fall season. The latest comments from Wisconsin’s Rebecca Black refutes this idea.

Black revealed on Monday the conference will either all play or not play at all. According to her, there won’t be a situation in which some Big Ten programs play while others don’t.

“I will say we’re all going to move together in the Big Ten,” the Wisconsin chancellor told reporters on Monday. “We’re all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn’t going to be a school by school thing.”

#Badgers chancellor Rebecca Blank today during a teleconference when asked about B1G football: "I will say we're all going to move together in the Big Ten. We're all going to play or not if we possibly can. This isn't going to be a school by school thing." — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 14, 2020

If Black’s comments are accurate, we will either see every Big Ten school play soon or none play until 2021.

The latest reports suggest several Big Ten universities still are in support of the delaying of the fall football season.

But as we’ve come to understand these past few weeks, information from the Big Ten is changing by the hour. Until there’s official word from conference officials, everything should be taken with a grain of salt.