Wisconsin notched a convincing win over Big Ten rival Illinois on Saturday. But one Badgers running back – a former four-star prospect no less – won’t be enjoying it with the team on Monday.

On Sunday, the Wisconsin football program announced that redshirt freshman running back Jalen Berger has been dismissed from the team. No reason for the dismissal has been determined at this time.

Berger played seven total games for Wisconsin over two seasons with the team. He had 84 carries for 389 yards and three touchdowns, plus another 30 yards through the air.

Wisconsin fans were rather taken aback that the team dismissed him. Many were surprised to see that he didn’t get any snaps against Illinois on Saturday.

Jalen Berger was a four-star prospect and the No. 136 overall prospect in the country coming out of New Jersey’s prestigious Don Bosco Prep in 2020. Per 247Sports, he was the No. 15 running back in the nation, and the No. 3 player from the Garden State.

Wisconsin gave him a scholarship offer all the way back in early 2018, and committed to the school in his senior year.

Berger is the third running back to leave Wisconsin this year. True freshmen Antwan Roberts and Loyal Crawford were dismissed following an on-campus incident before the season.

It remains to be seen if Berger will stay at Wisconsin or attempt to continue his career at another school. But don’t be shocked if we see him in the transfer portal in the next few months.