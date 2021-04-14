Brad Davison Announces Decision On His Future At Wisconsin

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison needed some time to think about his future after a heartbreaking loss to Baylor in the Round of 32. On Wednesday, he finally revealed what the future has in store for him.

Davison has decided to accept the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility and will return to Wisconsin for one last ride.

“After taking some time to reflect, there is no place I would rather be than Madison!” Davison said. “Being a Badger is a privilege. I am grateful for one last ride with my coaches and teammates this upcoming season! I would not want to go out any other way than playing in front of Badger Nation at the Kohl Center!”

This is great news for the Badgers, especially since they’re losing D’Mitrik Trice and Micah Potter to the pros.

Here’s the full statement from Davison, via Wisconsin’s official Twitter account:

Brad Davison to Badger Nation: pic.twitter.com/ppaoLWmWOY — Wisconsin Basketball (@BadgerMBB) April 14, 2021

Davison was very productive for the Badgers this past season, averaging 10.0 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. He saved his best performance of the season for the NCAA Tournament, scoring 29 points in a first-round victory over North Carolina.

Having an experienced guard like Davison back in the fold for next season will really help out Greg Gard’s team.

College basketball fans should expect more upperclassmen to take advantage of the NCAA’s additional year of eligibility over the next few weeks.