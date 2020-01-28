Wisconsin’s Brad Davison Called Out For Cheap Shot vs. Iowa

Wisconsin guard Brad Davison is a major player for the 12-9 Badgers, who are now 5-5 in Big Ten play. Unfortunately for the team, he’s developing a reputation as a pretty dirty player.

Against Iowa last night, the Badgers surrendered a 12 point lead late in the game. With under a minute left, and Iowa up by three, Davison clearly hit Hawkeyes star Connor McCaffery in the groin while trying to fight through a screen.

He was appropriately called for a technical, which more or less iced the game for the Hawkeyes. Iowa went on to win 68-62.

It was the latest in what is growing into a long string of dirty plays by Davison.

After the game, McCaffery said that Davison has a growing reputation for being “the type of player who feels the need to do that stuff,” and acknowledged that the play went a long way towards costing Wisconsin the game.

247Sports’ David Eickholt posted that quote in response to a reel of various very questionable plays committed to Davison during his college career.

Big Ten needs to suspend Davison. It's not a one-time deal. Here's what Connor McCaffery said following Iowa's win. "He’s marked for doing that. He’s the type of player, unfortunately, who feels the need to do that stuff. He cost them the game." https://t.co/GPPYOkZOeY — David Eickholt (@DavidEickholt) January 28, 2020

Brad Davison doesn’t have the same profile of former Duke star Grayson Allen, who came under fire repeatedly for his own very similar dirty plays. In the Big Ten, however, he is starting to build a similar reputation in the worst possible way.

He’s even losing his own fans with plays like these. From Drew Hamm, who manages Wisconsin SB Nation site Bucky’s 5th Quarter:

I am a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and I blog about the Badgers on a daily basis and I have to get this off my chest: Brad Davison is a dirty player. — Rich Hammie Quan (@drewhamm5) January 28, 2020

He had his own harsh rebuke of Davison’s play in the site’s recap of the loss:

“Iowa ended the game on a 23-5 run, after Wisconsin had a 92.1% win probability natch, which isn’t even the worst part of the second half. What takes the cake is the cheap play of Brad Davison. There are only so many times you can be in the wrong place at the wrong time before you are the person doing the wrong thing and I’ve reached that point with Davison. “Davison has now done something dirty like this against Marquette, Minnesota and Iowa and those are just the incidents I remember off the top of my head. If you put him in a Duke jersey and this would have been elevated to a war crime and you would have roundtable discussions about it on ESPN.”

After the way his most recent dirty play backfired spectacularly, hopefully Davison can turn things around here.