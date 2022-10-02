Breaking: Big Ten Head Coach Reportedly Out In Shocking Move

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 19: General view of action between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Troy Trojans during the first quarter of the college football game at Camp Randall Stadium on September 19, 2015 in Madison, Wisconsin. The Badgers defeated the Trojans 28-3. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

In a stunning move, Wisconsin has reportedly fired head football coach Paul Chryst.

The Badgers have struggled this season, starting 2-3 including a blowout loss to Illinois on Saturday. It seemed like the heat was rising on Chryst, but not so much that he'd get axed with more than half of the schedule remaining.

Defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard will be the team's interim head coach.

Chryst was hired by the Badgers in 2015 after a three-year stint at Pitt. Immediately, he led the program to three-straight double-digit win seasons.

In 2016, Wisconsin finished 11-3, reached the Big Ten Championship Game and won the Cotton Bowl. The following season, the Badgers went 13-1, with their only loss coming to Ohio State in the conference title game.

Wisconsin slumped to 8-5 in 2018 but followed that up with 10 wins and a Rose Bowl appearance in 2019. However, after that, Chryst posted a mediocre 15-10 overall record.

Leonhard, a Wisconsin legend and longtime NFL defensive back, will make his head coaching debut against Northwestern this Saturday.