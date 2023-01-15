Breaking: Big Ten Program Hiring Prominent Division II Coach

MADISON, WI - SEPTEMBER 26: A general view of the field taken during the game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Michigan State Spartans on September 26, 2009 at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

One of the top Division II football head coaches is heading to the Big Ten as an assistant.

Grand Valley State's Matt Mitchell has been hired as the new special teams coordinator and outside linebackers coach at Wisconsin, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Mitchell, who began his coaching career at Division III Wartburg in 2000, has been at GVSU since 2004. He spent his first six seasons as an assistant coach before taking over the program in 2010.

In 12 seasons as head coach, Mitchell has posted a 117-31 overall record and won three conference titles, including one in 2022. Under his tutelage, the Lakes have qualified for the NCAA Division II playoffs seven times and reached the national semifinals twice.

At Wisconsin, Mitchell will work under new head coach Luke Fickell. Fickell has hit the ground running since coming over from Cincinnati in November.

Fickell has brought in offensive coordinator Phil Longo, signifying a switch to a more wide-open Air Raid style of offense. He's also helped the Badgers land three major quarterback transfers, as well as former four-star USC wide receiver C.J. Williams.