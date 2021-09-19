Breaking: College GameDay Announces Week 4 Destination

ESPN’s College GameDay was at Penn State on Saturday morning. The inconic college football pregame show will stick in Big Ten territory for Week 4.

ESPN announced on Saturday night that College GameDay will be in Madison, Wisc. next weekend for the highly-anticipated Notre Dame-Wisconsin showdown.

Notre Dame, 12th-ranked team in the country, is 3-0 on the season with wins over Florida State, Toledo and the latest being Purdue. No. 12 Wisconsin, meanwhile, began the season with a loss to Penn State in Week 1 but bounced back with a 34-7 win over Eastern Michigan in Week 2. The Badgers were off this weekend.

College GameDay will be in Madison next Saturday for Wisconsin’s massive home game versus the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

CHICAGO … you already know this is gonna be good 😏 Week 4 ➡️ @NDFootball vs. @BadgerFootball pic.twitter.com/pDi0negsiv — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 19, 2021

Wisconsin needs to beat Notre Dame to stay alive in the College Football Playoff mix. That may be premature, but it’s the truth.

Notre Dame, meanwhile, has a few flaws but they’ve been overshadowed by the play of quarterback Jack Coan. Oh, and did we mention he’s a former Wisconsin quarterback? We’re sure that’ll be a major storyline heading into next Saturday’s game.

Coan, a pure pocket passer, has been efficient through the air so far this season. The Badgers will have to find a way to get pressure on him to have a chance.

Wisconsin hosts Notre Dame next Saturday at noon ET on FOX. ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the weekend.