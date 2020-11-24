Breaking: Decision Made On Wisconsin vs. Minnesota

The Wisconsin Badgers suffered their first loss of the season last weekend at the hands of the Northwestern Wildcats.

Unfortunately, that’s just the beginning of the bad news for the Badgers. According to multiple reports, Wisconsin’s upcoming game against Minnesota has been canceled.

Wisconsin insider Jeff Potrykus first broke the bad news. It’s tough news for a Wisconsin program that was already in danger of not being eligible to compete for a conference title thanks to earlier COVID-19 troubles.

Entering their game last week, the Gophers were without 20 players due to COVID-19 and injuries. Unfortunately, it doesn’t sound like things got any better for the Gophers and the game has been canceled as a result.

Breaking: Minnesota at #Badgers is a no-go. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) November 24, 2020

While that’s bad news for Minnesota, it’s even worse news for the Badgers. Wisconsin couldn’t afford to have another game canceled this season if the team wanted to compete for a Big Ten title game.

According to college football insider Brett McMurphy, Wisconsin is now ineligible for the conference title game.

“Saturday’s Minnesota at Wisconsin game has been canceled because of COVID issues at Minnesota,” he reported. “Wisconsin now ineligible for Big Ten title game so Northwestern only needs 1 win in final 3 games to clinch Big Ten title game berth.”

It’s unclear if the Big Ten plans to change its rules. If it doesn’t the Badgers will be on the outside looking in.