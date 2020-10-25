Breaking: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Reportedly Tests Positive

Wisconsin cruised to an easy win over Illinois in their first game of the season thanks to a historic game from QB Graham Mertz.

Unfortunately, we might not see the Badgers QB suiting up for a while now. According to Jeff Potrykus of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Mertz tested positive for COVID-19.

Per the report, it is only one positive. Repeated negative tests in the upcoming days would mean that it was a false positive like Nick Saban had last week.

But if Mertz is, in fact, infected with COVID-19, then last Friday’s game against Illinois will be his last until mid-November. There is a 21-day sit out period for a player who has the virus.

Apologies for the delay in answering questions from #Badgers fans about Graham Mertz testing positive for COVID-19. Have been working on the story for much of the day but we wanted to be certain. One positive test. Has to have a second test to confirm. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) October 25, 2020

Graham Mertz made his first start in Friday’s game against the Fighting Illini. He completed a school record 95.2-percent of his passes for 248 yards and a record-tying five touchdowns in a 45-7 win.

Chase Wolf and Danny Vanden Boom will be the next men up if Mertz is unable to go.

The Badgers have some of the best talent in the Big Ten West, so they should be able to manage without Mertz at least for a while. But with big games against Michigan, Indiana and Iowa finishing up the season, they’ll need to keep the ship afloat.

Wisconsin heads to Memorial Stadium to take on Freedom Trophy rival Nebraska next week.