Breaking: Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz Will Be Out For A While

Over the weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers learned that quarterback Graham Mertz tested positive for COVID-19. However, the program had to wait for a second test in order to confirm his status.

Moments ago, Dennis Dodd of CBS Sports announced that Mertz tested positive once again for the virus. This means he’ll be out of action for 21 days due to the Big Ten’s protocols.

Additionally, Mertz will have to undergo cardiac testing to make sure he doesn’t suffer any long-term issues from COVID-19. Before the season even started, the Big Ten was worried about players developing myocarditis.

This is a devastating blow for Wisconsin since it means Mertz will miss the team’s next three games against Nebraska, Purdue and Michigan.

Mertz was sensational in Wisconsin’s season opener, completing 20-of-21 pass attempts for 248 yards, five touchdowns and zero interceptions. It was about as great of a performance we’ve seen by any quarterback this season.

To make matters worse for Wisconsin, the team might also be without backup quarterback Chase Wolf. He tested positive for COVID-19 and is waiting for confirmation on that result.

Since the Badgers could be without multiple quarterbacks for an extended period of time, the offense will have to rely on Garrett Groshek, Isaac Guerendo and Nakia Watson.

Hopefully, Mertz makes a full recovery and returns to the gridiron after the 21-day period is over.