College Football World Reacts To Paul Chryst Buyout News

MADISON, WI - NOVEMBER 12: Connor Allen #90 of the Wisconsin Badgers is congratulated by head coach Paul Chryst during the first half of a game against the Illinois Fighting Illini at Camp Randall Stadium on November 12, 2016 in Madison, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Paul Chryst will be paid handsomely for getting fired by Wisconsin--but not as much as he could have been.

Chryst's buyout, which could have been as much as $20 million and change, will instead be $11 million, according to reports.

“We agreed to $11 million,” Wisconsin AD Chris McIntosh said Monday, “in one or two installments.”

All of Chryst's buyout must be paid out by February 1, 2023, and the money will be privately funded.

There has been no reported reasoning for Chryst negotiating the lower buyout, though many have speculated he preferred to receive $11 million now so it wouldn't offset if and when he gets another job.

Whatever the reason, Chryst's decision has elicited loads of reaction.

Chryst was fired by Wisconsin on Sunday night after seven-plus seasons leading the Badgers. Wisconsin is off to a 2-3 start this season.

Jim Leonhard, the Badgers' defensive coordinator and a former All-American at the school, is the program's new interim head coach.