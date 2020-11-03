The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin Football Situation

A closeup of a Wisconsin Badgers football helmet.PROVO, UT - SEPTEMBER 16: Wisconsin Badgers football helmet during the game between the Badgers and the BYU Cougars at LaVell Edwards Stadium on September 16, 2017 in Provo, Utah. (Photo by Gene Sweeney Jr/Getty Images)

It’s become a nightmarish season for Wisconsin football. The Badgers and their fans are in disbelief at the current circumstances of the program.

Paul Chryst’s squad was the most impressive Big Ten team in Week 1 of the conference’s season. Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 5 touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over Illinois. What started as a dream has quickly escalated into a nightmare.

Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 several weeks ago, setting off a team-wide outbreak. Wisconsin football’s Halloween game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers had to be canceled due to Big Ten policy.

There was optimism the Badgers could get the outbreak under control in time for their contest against Purdue this coming weekend. But they failed to do so. Wisconsin’s upcoming game against Purdue has also been cancelled. This season has become a worst-case scenario for Wisconsin.

This is truly an unfortunate situation for what looked like one of the best teams in the nation. Not to mention, the Badgers – along with every other Big Ten program – had to wait for clearance from Big Ten officials to even have a season to begin with.

Naturally, college football fans are reacting to Tuesday’s devastating news regarding the Wisconsin football program. Take a look at a few of those reactions below.

Wisconsin football needs to get this situation under control if it hopes to play in the Big Ten Championship.

If the Badgers have to cancel one more game, they’ll be ineligible to play in the conference’s title game.


About Alek Arend

Alek is a Writer at The Spun.