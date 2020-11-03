College Football World Reacts To Wisconsin Football Situation

It’s become a nightmarish season for Wisconsin football. The Badgers and their fans are in disbelief at the current circumstances of the program.

Paul Chryst’s squad was the most impressive Big Ten team in Week 1 of the conference’s season. Freshman quarterback Graham Mertz threw for 5 touchdowns in a 45-7 victory over Illinois. What started as a dream has quickly escalated into a nightmare.

Mertz tested positive for COVID-19 several weeks ago, setting off a team-wide outbreak. Wisconsin football’s Halloween game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers had to be canceled due to Big Ten policy.

There was optimism the Badgers could get the outbreak under control in time for their contest against Purdue this coming weekend. But they failed to do so. Wisconsin’s upcoming game against Purdue has also been cancelled. This season has become a worst-case scenario for Wisconsin.

Saturday’s Purdue-Wisconsin game has been canceled. If Badgers have one more game canceled, they will not be eligible for Big Ten championship game — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 3, 2020

This is truly an unfortunate situation for what looked like one of the best teams in the nation. Not to mention, the Badgers – along with every other Big Ten program – had to wait for clearance from Big Ten officials to even have a season to begin with.

Naturally, college football fans are reacting to Tuesday’s devastating news regarding the Wisconsin football program. Take a look at a few of those reactions below.

The big thing here is that there is no room for making up games. If Wisconsin has to cancel another game, it's not eligible for the Big Ten championship. https://t.co/eeKv2ZPJhG — Ben Kercheval (@BenKercheval) November 3, 2020

Is it too late for the Big Ten to consider scrapping its divisions this year and doing what the ACC is? Why should, say, 5-1 Wisconsin go to Indy over a second-place East team that goes 7-1 or 6-2. — Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) November 3, 2020

Wisconsin is trying to single handedly tank the Big Ten football season. — Evan Grant (@EvanGrantSports) November 3, 2020

Wisconsin should not be allowed to play in the Big Ten Championship having not played us and Purdue — Cornhusker Cole (@CornhuskerCole) November 3, 2020

How does everyone have it under control in the Big Ten besides Wisconsin? https://t.co/gzvnJd8fHG — Cody Chalfan (@cachalfan) November 3, 2020

Wisconsin football needs to get this situation under control if it hopes to play in the Big Ten Championship.

If the Badgers have to cancel one more game, they’ll be ineligible to play in the conference’s title game.