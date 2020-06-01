Dick Vitale Names Big Ten’s ‘Team To Beat’ In 2020-21

Parity reigned supreme in the Big Ten during the 2019-20 college basketball season.

Three teams won a share of the Big Ten regular season title. Meanwhile, the 2020 NCAA Tournament could have seen as many as nine Big Ten teams get in before it was scrapped.

With the 2019-20 campaign now over, ESPN college basketball analyst Dick Vitale believes that one Big Ten powerhouse is “the team to beat” next season. Taking to Twitter on Monday, Dickie V declared Wisconsin to be the Big Ten’s dominant team in the 2020-21 season.

“I really believe the ⁦@UWBadgers⁩ will be the team to beat in the ⁦@B1GMBBall,” Vitale wrote. “They have the true meaning of a solid TEAM ! Big things r going to happen for the 2020-21 BADGERS !”

I really believe the ⁦@UWBadgers⁩ will be the team to beat in the ⁦@B1GMBBall⁩ / they have the true meaning of a solid TEAM ! Big things r going to happen for the 2020-21 BADGERS ! https://t.co/UP7m4J1c2T — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) June 1, 2020

Wisconsin is coming off its best campaign since its historic 2015 NCAA Tournament run. They won their first share of the regular season title in five years and were the top seed in the Big Ten Tournament before its cancelation.

The Badgers retained all of their underclassmen for the coming season, giving them nearly all of their starters back.

Replacing their few departures will be a 2020 recruiting class that ranks No. 27 in the nation, and No. 4 in the Big Ten, per 247Sports. It’s one of their highest-rated classes in recent memory.

Dickie V may not be too far off when he calls Wisconsin the team to beat in the Big Ten.

Do you agree with him?