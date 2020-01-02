ESPN’s 2nd Half Prediction For Oregon vs. Wisconsin

The 2020 Rose Bowl game has certainly lived up to expectations from an entertainment standpoint. Oregon and Wisconsin have played just 30 minutes and we’ve already seen four lead changes.

But perhaps the biggest surprise to come out of the first half was how good Wisconsin quarterback Jack Coan looked. Despite being widely viewed as the lesser quarterback between him and Oregon’s Justin Herbert, there’s little doubt that he’s been the better quarterback on the field.

Coan went 15-of-18 for 88 yards and a touchdown in the first half. That touchdown gave Wisconsin the lead heading into halftime.

Herbert, on the other hand, is 9-of-14 for 81 yards and an interception. But he does have two touchdowns on the ground.

ESPN’s computer model has released its prediction for the Rose Bowl game.

ESPN’s computer model believes that Wisconsin now has the second half advantage. The computer model gives the Badgers a 58.3 percent chance to win the Rose Bowl.

Wisconsin came into the game as slight favorites thanks to their defense and rushing attack. But the play of Coan was widely expected to determine whether the Badgers could truly match Oregon’s pace.

It would also be remiss not to mention how incredible kick returner Aron Cruickshank was. Cruickshank ripped off a 95-yard kickoff return touchdown after Oregon’s first score, and had a dazzling 47-yard return in the second quarter.

The 2020 Rose Bowl has been one of the most exciting bowl games of the season, and there’s still 30 minutes to play.

The game is being played on ESPN.